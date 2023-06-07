SHREVEPORT, La. - A series of briefings happened today in Shreveport and Ruston, re-introducing the expansion of Amtrak in North Louisiana.
Amtrak and partners have been contemplating the idea for more than 20 years, but the passage of the infrastructure investment and jobs act in 2022 is giving NWLA the opportunity to believe in the potential expansion of Amtrak's long-distance service.
"This is a major step in bringing a rail service that hasn't been in this part of Louisiana since the '60s because there is now federal funding and local work that's gone on to study what it will take to take it all the way up to construction," said Marc Magliari, Amtrak spokesman.
If funded, and if a sufficient business plan can prove a direct connection between the northeast corridor and areas in the south and west will be beneficial to Amtrak, the company will partner with the southern rail commission and others to fulfill the 20-year-old concept.
"This grant application will get us down the road to hopefully a service. This is a planning grant. We'll be planning to see what has to be done. So to tell you that we are trying tomorrow, that's not it. But this is a huge first step, a significant first step. And having Amtrak leading this is the big change that we've been looking for," said Knox Ross, Southern Rail Commission.
Amtrak has submitted applications for approximately $716 million in Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) funding for 16 proposed projects around the country that would improve long distance reliability, reduce travel times, and expand service.
The long distance projects include the I-20 Crescent service extension from Mississippi through Louisiana to Texas.
“This investment from the infrastructure law will connect Louisiana’s I-20 corridor with Atlanta and Dallas. It strengthens north Louisiana cities by better integration into interstate commerce,” Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said.
A third briefing is happening at 9 a.m. Thursday in Monroe at 3rd and Desiard Street.