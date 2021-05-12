SHREVEPORT, La. - Nearly a dozen fire crews rushed to a fire in Shreveport's Anderson Island neighborhood early Wednesday. It was in the 1300 block of E. Washington near Dee Street about 4 a.m.
Details are limited, but when KTBS 3 News first arrived on scene, first responders had just knocked down the flames. However, there was still plenty of smoke coming from the single story home.
There's no word at this time on the cause of the fire or if anyone was inside when it broke out.
