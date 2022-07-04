SHREVEPORT, La. - The 318th Annual Firecracker 5k is in the books. A couple of thousand people kicked off the 4th of July on a healthy note by running a beautiful route on Fairfield and Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport's historic South Highland neighborhood. The race began and ended at Mall St. Vincent.
The kids Fun Run kicked off at 7:30 a.m. and the main event started at 8 a.m.
The overall male winner with a time of 16:08:11 was Will Dart of Bossier City. The overall female winner with a time of 16:51:44 was Taylor Dare of Ft. Worth, Texas. They each won $500.
The 2nd place male winner with a time of 16:22:56 was Evan Johnson of Shreveport. The 2nd place female winner with a time of 19:18:25 was Kaitlin Tanner of Shreveport. They each won $250.
The Firecracker 5K is sponsored by Sportspectrum and the Spine Institute of Louisiana.
The money raised goes to the Spine Institute of Louisiana Research.
Thousands of patients in the ArkLaTex have directly benefited as a result of the research that is done through the Foundation.