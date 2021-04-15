UNCERTAIN, Texas - United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports a minor earthquake registering 2.5 on the Richter scale was felt in Caddo Parish and Harrison County early Thursday morning.
Two weeks ago a 3.0 magnitude earthquake shook Blanchard area north of Shreveport.
USGS said the quake was centered near Uncertain, Texas.
Several people in Blanchard and Mooringsport said they felt the quake.
One person who called KTBS 3 said it lasted a few seconds and he could feeling a swaying motion.
The quake was one of 15 recorded by the USGS early Thursday morning.