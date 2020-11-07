SHREVEPORT, La. - The Fox Trail Apartment complex was the scene of a fire that left four families without a home Friday.
Shreveport Firefighters were called around 6:05 p.m. Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the front and rear of several apartments. Fire crews quickly determined that the families had safely escaped and was able to bring the fire under control.
No one was injured in the fire.
A suspect was questioned by Shreveport Fire Investigators then taken into custody by Shreveport Police and charged with aggravated arson. The local Red Cross along with the Fox Trail Apartment management team are working to secure housing for the occupant’s that have been displaced