PLAIN DEALING, La. - An Arkansas man is dead following a crash Thursday night in Webster Parish. According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, it happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 159 north of Louisiana Highway 2.
The crash claimed the life of Adam Kennedy, 40, of Crossett, Arkansas.
The preliminary investigation revealed Kennedy was driving a 2013 Freightliner truck pulling a flatbed trailer northbound on Louisiana Highway 159.
According to witnesses and the crash scene investigation, Kennedy’s vehicle gradually drifted off the left side of the highway and continued traveling in a ditch until striking a tree.
Kennedy, who was properly restrained and impairment is not a suspected factor in this crash; however, a toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
In 2020, Troop G has investigated eight fatal crashes resulting in eight deaths.