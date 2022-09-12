BOSSIER CITY, La. - UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour is making a stop at Bossier Parish Community College on Monday.
The virtual reality impaired driving and texting simulator is the nation’s #1 ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country.
The simulator lets participants drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.
The community can check it out from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BPCC.