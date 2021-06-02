LAKE BISTINEAU, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office early Wednesday morning recovered the body of a teenager who disappeared Tuesday afternoon in an apparent boating accident.
First responders worked through the night in their recovery effort for teenager, who has been identified as 15-year-old Hayden "Lane" Mangum. He was a student and athlete at Calvary Baptist Academy.
Authorities said Mangum and 16-year-old Cade Bedgood had been fishing near the spillway at the Lake Bistineau bridge on Highway 154 about 4 p.m. Tuesday. While they were casting, one of the teens got his bait hung up. While trying to get it free, the boat was swept over the spillway.
Bedgood made it safely out of the water, while Mangum didn’t. Mangum's body was found in an area between the spillway and a secondary wall.
Lake Bistineau, like many area waterways, is at a higher level because of weeks of off-and-on heavy rainfall. Authorities said the current is moving swiftly near the spillway.
BSO patrol deputies, marine patrol and the drone unit quickly deployed to the area to begin their search, joined by South Bossier firefighters, Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, Bossier Parish EMS and Bienville Parish sheriff's deputies and firefighters. Other boaters and supporters also offered their help.
A drone was even launched overnight to help with the search.
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said his deputies and other first responders worked throughout the night. Bright lights were brought in so rescue boaters would have visibility on the water. Boaters also used their sonar equipment in addition to physical searches.
More than 100 family members and friends arrived at the scene Tuesday evening. Most of them parked alongside the road on Highway 154 just before the lake.