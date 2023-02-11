SHREVEPORT, La. - A family is seeking answers after their loved one was shot and killed by a Shreveport police officer. With sorrow comes confusion about what exactly happened the night Alonzo Bagley was killed. This family says they've been left with more questions than answers in the week since their loved one was killed.
"Seven days ago Alonzo was murdered. He was taken. For what?" Bagley's brother said.
They took their message to the streets. The goal? To put pressure on the Shreveport Police Department and demand the release of bodycam footage.
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was shot and killed at Villa Norte Apartments. Bagley was running from his apartment when SPD officer Alexander Tyler shot him in the chest, according to Louisiana State Police which is now handling the investigation. He was taken to a hospital where he died. It was later discovered Bagley was unarmed.
Authorities still haven't said why the officer discharged his weapon in the first place.
While Officer Tyler remains on administrative leave, impassioned pleas were brought right to SPD's front lawn Friday.
"Release the tape! Release the tape! Hands up! Don't shoot! Hands up! Don't shoot!"
"Right now we're demanding two things. We're demanding a promise and when this officer is charged he'll be immediately fired, and we're demanding a conversation on policy within this department so that this does not happen again," family attorney Ron Haley of Haley & Associates said.
For now it's a waiting game as this family rallies together for justice.