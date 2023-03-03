SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man must serve 21 years in prison after his conviction in Caddo District Court on drug and gun charges.
Santavius Deangelo Bailey, 34, found guilty Feb. 9 of aggravated flight from an officer and two weapons charges, was sentenced to 15 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, three years for aggravated flight from an officer, deemed to be a crime of violence, and illegal possession of stolen firearms. District Judge Chris Victory ordered the terms to be served consecutively for the total of 21 years.
On March 26, 2022, Shreveport police responded to a restaurant on Monkhouse Drive after getting reports that an inebriated man tried to fight employees. Given a description of the drunk's vehicle, police attempted to stop Bailey for questioning. But he drove off at a high rate of speed down Monkhouse and Jefferson Paige Road, going into oncoming traffic, leaving the roadway multiple times, running a stop sign and a red light until he drove his car into a ditch. Bailey was ejected, along with a handgun and other items, through the windshield. Police later found the gun, which had been reported as stolen.