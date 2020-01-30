BOSSIER CITY, La. – A child is recovering after being wounded when shots were fired into a Bossier City home early Thursday morning, police said.
The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport with a wound to the leg, Bossier City Police Department spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
The shooting took place in the 5000 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 3:30 a.m.
Detectives determined there were two people, including the child, inside the home when shots were fired from outside. It’s yet to be determined if the gun was discharged from a vehicle, but the incident is not considered a drive-by shooting.
“Detectives are pretty sure the investigation is leading away from a random crime. … It’s not an accidental shooting,” Landry said.
BCPD received multiple calls about gunshots being heard in the area at the time the shooting was reported.