Benton, La – Residents who pay for water through the City of Benton awakened Wednesday morning to find they had no water at all. The reason, according to Benton Mayor Shelly Horton, is that Benton gets its water from Bossier City and Bossier’s water pressure is so low currently the water is not even making up the line to Benton. Mayor Horton told KTBS-3 that he’s been in touch with Bossier City engineers.
“There's no guaranteed timeline,” Horton said. “We are keeping our fingers crossed for tomorrow that we can restore some kind of water services. Now it might be a minimum amount. The full pressure that we are used to may not be restored until the weekend.”
Benton residents reacted by lining up for bottled water at the Brookshires on Benton Road before opening at 10 a.m. Once the store was open, all the water was sold out in minutes. Brookshires was able to put more cases of water on the floor around noon, but that quickly sold out as well.
Mayor Horton says that broken water mains due to the extreme cold were likely the culprit. There was also speculation that with so many households leaving their water running or dripping to prevent freezing pipes, that may have contributed as well.