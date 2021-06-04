SHREVEPORT, La. - Drivers were urged to use caution overnight in the area of I-20 and I-49.
Around 2 a.m. Friday, I-20 west was closed under the US 80 bridge in between I-49 and Line Avenue due to an 18-wheeler fire. The area was reopened a little after 4 a.m.
Authorities told KTBS 3 News that the fire started in the trailer and the driver was able to make it out of the truck safely.
The incident had traffic backed up for about a mile.
