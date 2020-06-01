SHREVEPORT, La. - Over 500 protesters took to the streets of Shreveport Sunday to make their voices heard.
Protesters chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace" seeking justice for George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis last week while in police custody.
The protest started at Sportran bus terminal across from Shreveort police headquarters and eventually made it way to the Caddo Parish courthouse.
"He was murdered on national TV," protester Gaven Hammond said. "This guy was handcuff, how can he be a threat to somebody handcuffed."
Protesters demanded that police officers be held more accountable for their actions.
"Police brutality has been here for years and years," one protester said. "It's not until the video camera and the cell phone that anybody's been able to document it and report it and its up to the police to self report police officers know who the bad cops."
Each protester hopes that a message of unity was left from Sunday's demonstration.
"Its nice and encouraging to see people standing out here for what's right and to see that all across the country that enough is enough and that we can't stand back and let this keep happening," protester Jacob Tate said.
Another protest is expected to take place Monday in front of the Shreveport Police Department.