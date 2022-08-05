SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are hosting a blood drive Friday in order to keep up with increasing demand.
The blood drive runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. At the police station at 1234 Texas Street.
They're teaming up with LifeShare Blood Center and inviting anyone in the community to donate.
LifeShare says with people traveling for summer, blood supply is running low.
The blood drive is in honor of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 5, 2015.
OTHER UPCOMNING DONATION LOCATIONS
- Monday, Aug. 8 – South Substation – 9956 Mansfield Rd, Keithville
- Thursday, Aug. 11 – North Substation – 11411 LA-1, Oil City
- Tuesday, Aug. 23 – Patrol HQ – 4910 North Market, Shreveport
- Wednesday, Aug. 24 – Patrol HQ – 4910 North Market, Shreveport
- Thursday, Aug. 25 - South Substation – 9956 Mansfield Rd, Keithville