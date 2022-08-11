BLOOD DONATION

SHREVEPORT, La. - The shelves are looking pretty empty at the local blood center. But you can help do something about that. The Caddo parish Sheriff's Office and LifeShare Blood Center are joining forces to help save lives.

Several blood drives are scheduled in the days ahead to help replenish supplies.

Fintastic Blood Drive

DONATION LOCATIONS

Thursday, Aug. 11 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) – North Substation – 11411 LA-1, Oil City

Tuesday, Aug. 23 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)– Patrol HQ – 4910 North Market, Shreveport

Wednesday, Aug. 24 (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)– Patrol HQ – 4910 North Market, Shreveport

Thursday, Aug. 25 (3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.)- South Substation – 9956 Mansfield Rd, Keithville

Click here to get signed up to donate.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0