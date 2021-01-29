SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a man has been recovered from a Shreveport bayou.
Thursday afternoon, authorities received a call about a body that was seen floating in Anderson Bayou, just north of the 2500 block of Sevier Street.
Preliminary information suggests that there are no signs of foul play and that it appears to be a drowning.
On Jan. 6, police received a missing person report about a man who had disappeared at this exact location after going fishing. Authorities found a capsized canoe and the victim's personal belongings; however, the victim was never found.
The remains recovered on Thursday have been turned over to the Caddo Parish Corner's Office for identification.