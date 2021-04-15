BOSSIER CITY, La. - Water service to a portion of Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish was scheduled to be shut off temporarily earlier this week to install new water mains in Dogwood South, but that project has been rescheduled, according to the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1.
Service now will be discontinued sometime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday, April 15, and a boil advisory will be in effect for an expanded area of the subdivision.
Those areas within the boil advisory are Pine Haven Ln., south of Dogwood Trace; Edgewood Dr., south of Dogwood Trail; Wood Hill Ln.; Woodhue Cir.; Loriwood Dr.; Hollow Bluff Dr.; Beaverwood Cr.; Oakside Dr.; South Oakside Dr.; Doe Ridge Dr.; South Crest Dr.; and Oak Thicket (Oak Thicket subdivision).
Because of the loss of water pressure, water produced by the water system in the above areas may not be safe. As a precaution, the district issued the boil advisory, which is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system and Department of Health.
It is recommended that you disinfect your water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.
Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.