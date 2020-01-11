BENTON, La. - Due to a water line break caused by a lightning strike, the CBB Water System serving the Cypress Black Bayou area in Benton is experiencing a water service outage. It's in the Cypress Village Subdivision and the Water's Edge Subdivision at Cypress Village Drive at Shirley Lane.
Because of this outage, the water provided to homes in this area may not be safe to use and a boil advisory is in place.
Officials hope to have service restored Saturday afternoon or early evening.
The advisory will be lifted once the State Department of Health has had an opportunity to test the water and lift the advisory.