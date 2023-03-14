HAUGHTON, La. - A boil advisory affecting a portion of the Dogwood subdivision in the Haughton area has been put in place effective immediately, according to Larry Landry, Bossier Parish Director of Utilities.
The area where the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District 1 of Bossier Parish has issued the advisory is all of Doe Ridge Dr. in Dogwood subdivision.
The reason for the advisory is a water main break where water was discovered running into a storm drain. Crews are working to make repairs.
It is recommended that all consumers in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
• Boil water for one full minute in a clean container, starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle. pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, Parish of Bossier, will notify residents when this advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples collected from this part of the water supply system show the water to be safe.