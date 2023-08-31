HAUGHTON, La. - A boil advisory affecting the Dogwood South water system has been put in place effective immediately, according to Larry Landry, Bossier Parish Director of Utilities.
An advisory was declared when an eight-inch water main break required shutting valves to the main. Crews are working to make repairs.
Areas included in the advisory are Candlewood Blvd., Green Wood Circle, Fir Wood Ln., Antler Dr., and Stag Trail.
It is recommended that everyone in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one full minute in a clean container, starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle. pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)
Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, Parish of Bossier, will notify residents when the advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples collected from this part of the supply system show the water to be safe.