SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport’s Department of Water and Sewerage has issued a boil advisory ahead of repairs taking place Wednesday.
Work is underway on a 24-inch transmission main that feeds the main pressure zone. Crews are on the site and are actively working to uncover the leak. Once it is found, the water will be shut off and repairs will begin.
City officials estimate repairs to take six to eight hours. Multiple crews will be working to expedite the repairs to ensure the restoration of service as soon as possible.
During this time customers in the 2700-2800 blocks of Ashton Street and those in the 1100–1400 blocks of Andrew Street will be out of water. Some areas may experience lower than normal water pressure.
As a precaution, the Department of Water and Sewerage is issuing a voluntary boil advisory effective when the service is restored until samples are collected and analyzed to indicate the absence of coliform bacteria. When that happens the Department of Water and Sewerage along with the Louisiana Department of Health, will then rescind the boil advisory.
If customers have any questions or have an emergency, they can call dispatch at 318-673-7600 or customer service at 318-673-5510.