HOMER, La. - A boil advisory is in effect in a portion of Claiborne Parish. The water has, or could have, germs that can make you sick.
People on the Central Claiborne Water System who live in the following areas are urged to boil their water before using it.
- White Oak Rd,
- White Oak Cut Off,
- Ruple Rd from White Oak Rd to Camp Rd,
- Slaughter Rd and
- Hwy 79.
Any water that could be ingested, such as for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or food preparation, should be boiled or from a bottled source. To boil water to kill bacteria, bring it to a boil and let it continue for one minute. Then, allow it to cool if needed.