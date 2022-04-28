UPDATE: Austin Stillwell was located safe and returned to his mother.
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy in the Bellevue Road/Hwy 80 area.
Deputies say Austin Stillwell was with his mother at his bus stop for school when he ran off Thursday morning.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office bloodhound, drone, and several deputies are actively searching the area for Austin.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of this missing child, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318)-965-2203.