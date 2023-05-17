BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man. Martin Kenjie, 67, left his home in the 1100 Block of Patricia Drive in Bossier City on Tuesday about 5 p.m. He has dementia and does not know the area very well.
Kenjie is Black, stands 5'8", and weighs 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and blue slippers. He does not speak English.
Anyone who makes contact or locates Kenjie is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611.