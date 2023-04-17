UPDATE:
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Bossier City woman reported missing Sunday afternoon has been found. She is safe, according to Bossier City police.
ORIGINAL STORY:
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing autistic woman. Taylor Bolfer, 23, disappeared on Sunday around 4 p.m.
While Taylor is considered bi-polar, autistic, and developmental delayed she has a driver’s license and is able to drive. She was last seen driving a Silver 2020 four door Chevy Spark and her last known location was in the area of Elm Grove.
Taylor’s social media accounts have been deactivated. She could be endangered and prone to exploitation and the public is encouraged to report her whereabouts.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, download the P3 mobile app, or go online at www.p3tips.com to submit a tip via the web. All tips will remain anonymous.