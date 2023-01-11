BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is now accepting new passport applications and also offering on-site passport photographs.
Each applicant will receive one-on-one customer service with a deputy clerk during their appointment to assure a fast and efficient process. Applicants will also be able to purchase a certified copy of the required birth certificates (Louisiana issued) or civil documents, if applicable.
"I am proud that our office is able to offer an additional service to the citizens of Bossier Parish and our surrounding area. While constantly striving for operational improvements, we saw a need in the area that, if added to our office, would be a positive resource for individuals. I look forward to having more constituents visit the clerk's office in the near future to see all of the great things we have accomplished to better serve Bossier Parish," Clerk of Court Jill Sessions said.
All passport applications are sent by the office to the U.S. Passport Agency on the same day of the scheduled appointment. Routine passports are processed between six to nine weeks.
Passport applications are $130 payable to the U.S. Department of State (check or money order), an Execution Fee of $35 payable to the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court (cash, credit card, check or money order) and an additional $15 if utilizing the on-site passport photo.
Expedited passports are processed between three to five weeks at a fee of $60 (in addition to required fees) and with an optional $18.32 fee for one to two day delivery.
The Passport Department is located on the third floor in the Bossier Parish Courthouse. Applications will be processed by appointment only on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact the office to set up an appointment at (318) 965-2336 or passports@bossierclerk.com.