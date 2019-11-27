BOSSIER CITY, La. - Here's a canine tale to warm your heart this Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Deputy Dusty Crenshaw of the Bossier Sheriff's Office normally roams the hallways of Airline High School where he serves as a school resource officer. But with school out this week, he's been patrolling the streets.
Monday, someone called dispatch to report a dog loose along I-20 near the Louisiana Downs exit.
That's when Deputy Crenshaw sprang into action.
"She was coming down the hill here toward the interstate and I could tell she was scared of the traffic. I got pulled over, she kind of hunkered down, I could tell she was scared and nervous. When I got out of my unit, I got her to come over to me, she came straight to me. She was a real lovable dog. She let me pick her up and practically crawled up into my arms."
Deputy Crenshaw took her to an area animal clinic to see if they could scan her for a chip. No luck, so she was taken to Bossier City Animal Control, where she'll be for a few days.
And here's the best news of all, if nobody claims her, Deputy Crenshaw, who has lost two dogs of his own in the past year, may adopt her.