BENTON, La. - A Bossier has found a man guilty of sexual battery of child.
Billy Ray Ford, Jr. was accused of touching the child while they were at the grandmother's home.
An investigation revealed the inappropriate behavior happened more than once and that Ford had been allegedly grooming the child and sexual assaulted the child multiple times.
Additional charges related to the alleged sexual contact with children are pending against Ford in both Bossier Parish and Caddo Parish.
Sentencing for Ford is set for Jan. 26.