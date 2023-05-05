BOSSIER CITY, La – The only night market in the Shreveport-Bossier area is back in town Saturday, May 6, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. with food trucks, free live music and free parking. Admission is free, there is ample parking, and the event is handicapped accessible.
Bossier Night Market is conveniently located at Pierre Bossier Mall in the south parking lot facing I-20. Over 200 vendors selling their unique wares, kids’ activities, decorations, and 100,000+ decorative lights make this an event for the entire family. Enjoy the open air with plenty of room for walking around and a seating area located by the food trucks near Sears and Virginia College.
Upcoming Bossier Night Market Dates:
- May 6, 2023, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- September 9, 2023, 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- December 9, 2023, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.