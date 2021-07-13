BENTON, La. -- Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a Bossier Parish School employee Tuesday for battery on a special needs student.
Detectives received a report that Nichole Pope, a paraprofessional at Kingston Elementary, was seen by a coworker striking a student while working at a summer program at the school. School administrators were alerted and an investigation began.
Pope, 42, was arrested and booked into the Bossier-Maximum Security Facility on two counts of cruelty to the infirmed. Her bond is set at $50,000.