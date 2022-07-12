burn ban

SHREVEPORT, La. - The list of parishes and counties implementing burn bans continues to grow across the region due to a severe lack of rainfall.

Here's a look at the bans as of 7-12-22:

Louisiana

  • Caddo (Fire Districts #7 & #8)
  • De Soto
  • Natchitoches

Texas

  • Bowie
  • Cass
  • Gregg
  • Harrison
  • Upshur
  • Marion
  • Morris
  • Nacogdoches
  • Panola
  • Red River
  • Rusk
  • Sabine
  • San Augustine
  • Shelby

Arkansas

  • Columbia
  • Hempstead
  • Howard
  • Miller
  • Nevada
  • Polk
