SHREVEPORT, La. - The list of parishes and counties implementing burn bans continues to grow across the region due to a severe lack of rainfall.
Click here for the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team Forecast
Here's a look at the bans as of 7-12-22:
Louisiana
- Caddo (Fire Districts #7 & #8)
- De Soto
- Natchitoches
Texas
- Bowie
- Cass
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Upshur
- Marion
- Morris
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Red River
- Rusk
- Sabine
- San Augustine
- Shelby
Arkansas
- Columbia
- Hempstead
- Howard
- Miller
- Nevada
- Polk