SHREVEPORT, La.- Many businesses have already begun the process for Friday’s reopening with 25 percent capacity allowed inside.
Rotolos in Shreveport is preparing to welcome back customers for lunch on Friday.
They've begun cleaning and getting more inventory.
Owner John Psalmonds says they plan on creating social distancing with seating to ensure everyone's safety.
“We'll also limit the number of people coming into the door,” Psalmonds said. “We should be somewhere around 40 to 50 people we can allow inside and once we get to that number it will be the one way in, one out rule.”
Churches are also beginning the process of reopening their sanctuary to the public.
Cathedral of St. Johns Berchmans will welcome people for mass on Saturday and Sunday.
The church will be able to hold up to 162 people for each mass.
Measures have been put in place to make sure people are social distancing during the services.
“Families who are already quarantining in place they can sit together on a pew but then it would have to be six feet from the next person couple or family whatever it may be,” Director of Cathedral of St. Johns Berchmans Father Peter Mangum said.
“We just literally put tape on the floor measured it out six feet. We want to do our best to make sure that we don’t spread the disease.”
The mass services will be Saturday at 4 pm and Sunday at 8 am, 9:30 am, 11 am and 5:30 pm.