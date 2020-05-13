SHREVEPORT, La. - Many businesses have already begun the process for Friday’s reopening with 25% capacity allowed inside.
Rotolos in Shreveport is preparing to welcome back customers for lunch. The staff has begun cleaning and getting more inventory.
Owner John Psalmonds said they plan on creating social distancing with seating to ensure everyone's safety.
“We'll also limit the number of people coming into the door,” Psalmonds said. “We should be somewhere around 40 to 50 people we can allow inside and once we get to that number it will be the one way in, one out rule.”
Churches are also beginning the process of reopening their sanctuaries.
Cathedral of St. Johns Berchmans will welcome people for mass on Saturday and Sunday. The church will be able to hold up to 162 people for each mass.
Measures have been put in place to make sure people are social distancing.
“Families who are already quarantining in place they can sit together on a pew but then it would have to be six feet from the next person couple or family whatever it may be,” said Father Peter Mangum, a director at Cathedral of St. John Berchmans.
“We just literally put tape on the floor measured it out six feet. We want to do our best to make sure that we don’t spread the disease," he added.
The mass services will be Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.