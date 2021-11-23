SHREVEPORT, La. - The Thanksgiving travel season continues. More than 2,700 passengers flew from Shreveport between Friday and Sunday of last week. That is a 40% increase over the same days in 2020, and only 10% below the same days in 2019.
United Airlines relaunched non-stop Denver service on October 31, and those flights this week are near capacity. Allegiant is also continuing their non-stop flights to Los Angeles twice a week and Sunday's flights were also near capacity.
"We are happy to see that local residents are choosing to fly from Shreveport this week. With seven non-stop destinations from Shreveport, it is easy and convenient to get anywhere in the country. We are also thankful to see passenger numbers this year returning to 2019 levels," said Interim Director of Airports, Stephanie Tucker.
With increased traffic at the airport this week, passengers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least one hour before their scheduled departure on American, Delta or United, and arrive at least two hours early if traveling on Allegiant. There is still a federal mask mandate in effect, and all people entering the terminal and passengers on all aircraft are required to wear a face covering.
Travelers are reminded that the yellow curb area in front of the terminal building is for active loading and unloading purposes only. Any vehicles left unattended are subject to being ticketed and/or towed. To help alleviate congestion in the yellow curb area, guests picking up travelers are encouraged to wait in the Cell Phone Lot for their arriving party. The Cell Phone Lot allows guests picking up travelers to wait in their vehicle in the lot free of charge until their traveler is ready to be picked up curbside.