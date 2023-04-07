SHREVEPORT, La. - A driver survived a rollover crash early Friday in the 7900 block of Colquitt Road.
Caddo Fire District 4 was dispatched just after 2:00 a.m.
Authorities say the driver was headed west on Colquitt when he left the roadway and rolled over onto the vehicle's roof.
The driver was able to contact 911 but said he was stuck inside the truck.
CFD 4 personnel arrived on scene within minutes of receiving the call and assisted the driver from the cabin of his vehicle.
He was checked for injuries and released on the scene.