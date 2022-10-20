SHREVEPORT, La. - In its session ending Tuesday, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned two separate second-degree murder indictments, as well as several sealed and in one case, secret indictments.
Ronnie Lee Boyd III, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 1, 2022 slaying of Christopher Sha'Neil Lee. Lee, 43, was shot several times in the 300 block of East 72nd Street, in the first reported homicide in the Shreveport in 2022.
Lloyd Cooks, 19, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the June 25, 2022 slaying of Jeremy Glenn Wyatt. Wyatt, 31, was shot multiple times late that night at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th Street.
Nicholas Paul Bovay, 41, of Shreveport, was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, molestation of a juvenile, sexual battery and pornography involving juveniles.
Jimmie Lee Foster Jr., 39, of Shreveport, was charged with first-degree rape.
The Bovay and Foster indictments were issued under seal due to the nature of the alleged crimes.
Finally, a secret indictment was issued under seal.