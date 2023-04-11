SHREVEPORT, La. – The Parish of Caddo is seeking input from citizens on housing related issues. Several community forums are being held in neighborhoods across Caddo Parish to allow citizens to voice their opinions and concerns. The first was held on Monday.
“As the Parish works to develop sound housing policies and programs for the E. Edward Jones Housing Trust Fund, input from our citizens is critical to the process,” said Parish of Caddo Administrator Dr. Woody Wilson. “These community forums will offer citizens multiple opportunities to engage with Parish administration and offer valuable feedback on housing needs,” said Wilson.
Citizens may attend any of the forums below:
- Tuesday, April 11 @ 6:00pm: Vivian Town Hall, 112 W. Alabama St., Vivian, LA
- Wednesday, April 12 @ 5:30pm: Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 MLK Drive, Shreveport, LA
- Thursday, April 13 @ 5:30pm: Valencia Park, 1800 Viking Drive, Shreveport, LA
- Tuesday, April 18 @ 5:30pm: Southern Hills Community Center, 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop, Shreveport, LA
- Wednesday, April 19 @ 5:30pm: Bilberry Park, 1920 Alabama Ave., Shreveport, LA
Sessions will be facilitated by the National Development Council.