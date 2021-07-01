SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned nine indictments on Thursday, five for second-degree murder, one for manslaughter and three for rapes of varying degrees and associated sex crimes.
Three separate indictments for murder and armed robbery are in connection with a September 2020 attack in the 1800 block of Doris Street in the Shreveport.
Kadeithrick Ke'Ray Morgan, 16, and Malcolm Jerome Simmons and Javonpe DeAndre Winbush, both 17, were charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery in the death and robbery of Joshua Paul Roshell, 26. The robbery and killing occurred September 22-24, 2020.
Gilbert Fullerwood Jr. of Shreveport, 48, faces second-degree murder in the March 5 death of Kellee Shanell Stubblefield-Grant, 39. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of David Raines Road and 7th Street.
Sir’Derrick LaYoune Kendrick of Bossier City, 22, is charged with manslaughter in the March 3 death of Kaylin Williams, 21. Williams was shot in the stomach at Milton Street at Exposition Avenue.
Fabin Quaderrick Alexander of Shreveport, 26, is charged with second-degree murder in the March 9 shooting death of Robert Jerome Lemmon, 57. Lemmon was found shot in a vehicle parked in the 100 block of East Wichita Street.
Jeremy Allgrunn of Shreveport, 43, is charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with juveniles. Keith Brian Cochran of Ida, 18, is charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with juveniles. Tristan Allen Moore of Shreveport, 31, is charged with aggravated rape and molestation of a juvenile.
Due to the nature of the charges against them, the indictments for Allgrunn, Cochran and Moore are filed under seal.