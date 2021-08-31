SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation has announced a comprehensive slate of programs and activities for the Fall season for youth, adults and families. Events are in person and virtual, in accordance with guidelines for COVID-19.
“In spite of the pandemic, the diverse slate of programs and activities offered by our Parks and Recreation Department this fall will continue to provide needed quality of life services to all of our resilient Caddo Parish youth, adults and families,” said Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation director Patrick Wesley. “We are excited to continue to offer activities to keep citizens engaged and moving through the Fall season,” said Wesley.
Programs / Activities include:
- Virtual Nature Programs
- Social Distancing Fitness Activities
- Virtual Field Trips
- Athletic and Recreation Online Programs for Youth
- Online Educational Resources for K-12 and Families
- STEAM for 5-K
- Activities for Children with Developmental Disabilities
- Fun Things to Do at Home
In addition to scheduled programs / activities offered this Fall, all Caddo Parish public parks, playgrounds, green space, nature trails, and walking paths will be open to the general public daily from 6:00am – 9:00pm.
Walter B. Jacobs Memorial Nature Park will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 8am – 5pm, and Sundays from 1pm – 5pm.
All scheduled programs and events will be facilitated to make this a safe, fun Fall season. Department staff will follow applicable COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
For a complete listing of Caddo Parish fall programs, activities, and park listings, click here.