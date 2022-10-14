SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish, in partnership with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other community organizations, is hosting a summit to educate residents on how to get misdemeanor records expunged from the public record.
The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair will be held on Friday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds. This event is free and open to the public. Participants who attend will receive information on how to get misdemeanors removed from public access.
A workshop on navigating the expungement application process will be held at 11:30 a.m. Forms and paperwork will be provided. The resource fair will include various employers and community organizations and businesses and will take place all day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“We strongly believe in helping our residents obtain access to a second chance,” said District 7 Commissioner and summit chair Stormy Gage-Watts. “The information provided will hopefully open doors and allow citizens to start that productive career that they desire,” said Gage-Watts.
In addition to the workshop and fair, there will be a COVID vaccination clinic on site. Those who receive their first or second vaccine, or first booster will receive a $100 gift card. Supplies are limited.
For more information on the expungement process and to access documents, visit the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court’s website at http://www.caddoclerk.com.