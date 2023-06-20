SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish will continue distributing free ice (2 bags per person, 4 per car) on Tuesday at the following locations (all in Shreveport, unless noted otherwise). Please bring a cooler.
- Galilee Life Development Center, 1500 Pierre Ave. - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Greenwood Acres Life Center, 7530 Greenwood Road - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oil City Community Center, 310 Savage St. (Oil City) - 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- YMCA of NWLA, 3455 Knight St. - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Southern University at Shreveport, 3050 MLK Drive - 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
- Williams Memorial CME Temple, 3301 St. Matthias Drive - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ongoing Red Cross Response
Dozens of Red Cross volunteers are providing shelter, food, care and resources in Northwest Louisiana. Workers remain hard at work to provide additional assistance to people affected by the disaster. Ten Red Cross caseworkers were on the ground in Shreveport Monday to meet with and provide assistance to residents whose homes were impacted by the storms. If you or your family need assistance, please call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Safety Tips
For heat-related safety tips, please visit redcross.org/louisianaready#heat.
If you're using a generator, please do so safely. Never use a generator inside or in a partially enclosed area, and keep the devices away from doors, windows and vents. Although carbon monoxide (CO) can't be seen or smelled, it can rapidly lead to full incapacitation and death. Install CO alarms on every level of your home and outside of sleeping areas, so you can get early notice if there is a CO build-up.
If you feel dizzy or sick, get to fresh air immediately.