SHREVEPORT, La. - In an effort to protect citizens, first responders and the community from dangerous wildfires, Caddo Parish is asking visitors to parish parks to refrain from any outdoor burning. This includes the use of grills, fire pits, propane burners and any type of open fire.
Parish park sites include:
- Noah Tyson Park
- Robert A. Nance Park
- Earl G. Williamson Park, Oil City ,LA
- Horace M. Downs Park
- Richard Fleming Park
- PBS Pinchback Park
- Robert G. Lawton Park
- Bessie D. Smith Park
- Greenbrook Park
- Hannah’s Park
- Milton James “Hookie” Cameron Memorial Park
- Keithville Community Park
- Eddie D. Jones Park