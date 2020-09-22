BATON ROUGE, La. - The drive-thru Disaster Recovery Centers in the cities of Leesville and Shreveport are closed temporarily due to predicted inclement weather.
The Leesville center will reopen Friday, Sept. 25, weather permitting. The Shreveport location will open when it is safe to do so.
Other drive-thru locations as well as other FEMA operations may also be affected by inclement weather.
Several other centers remain open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any open center. To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.
Survivors do not need to visit a drive-thru center to apply for disaster assistance or update their application. To ask questions or submit information:
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585.
- Visit disasterassistance.gov/.
- Download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.
Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.