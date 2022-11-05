UPDATE: Ethel Wyche has been located.
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for Ethel Wyche, 76, also known as Ethel Pegues. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday near her daughter’s residence in the 3900 block of Lee Street in Shreveport.
She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark-colored leggings.
Wyche’s family confirms she suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ethel Wyche should contact Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-675-2170.