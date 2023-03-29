STONEWALL, La. - One of two big rig drivers caught on camera Tuesday battling it out on a busy interstate has been arrested.
DeSoto sheriff's deputies arrested Omar Berrios Martinez, who turns 44 Thursday, for reckless operation with no accident and aggravated obstruction of a highway, which is a felony offense. He's held in the DeSoto Detention Center with no bond.
Martinez' tractor-trailer was towed.
The sheriff's office is continuing with its investigation and will have a follow-up soon.
Kristin Hill Wilson of Grand Cane recorded the road rage incident. She couldn’t believe what she was seeing as she approached the Stonewall exit of Interstate 49.
The big rig drivers had traffic backed up as they weaved back and forth in front of each other as one tried to stop the other. Other motorists had to stop, while others took the exit onto Highway 3276.
Finally, the driver of the rig with the green door on the rear of the trailer stopped in the right travel lane and got out. His legs can barely be seen in the video as Martinez dodges around him.
Wilson said one truck was hit by the other almost causing a crash before the fight-on-wheels began.