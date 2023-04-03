STONEWALL, La. - The second of two big rig drivers caught on camera last week battling it out on a busy interstate has been arrested.
Trebor Hendrix, 30, of Grand Prairie, Texas, surrendered at the DeSoto Parish Detention Center Monday morning. He's charged with reckless operation with no accident, a misdemeanor offense, and aggravated obstruction of a highway, which is a felony offense. No bond had been set as of 11 a.m.
The other driver, Omar Berrios Martinez, was arrested Wednesday morning -- about 1.5 hours after the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of the viral video of the road rage incident the day before. Martinez is also charged reckless operation with no accident and aggravated obstruction of a highway. He is free on bond.
Martinez's tractor-trailer was towed.
Why the apparent road-rage incident between the two tractor-trailers took place on a highway filled with other motorists remains under investigation, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said Thursday.
The video of the dueling 18-wheelers was captured by Kristin Hill Wilson of Grand Cane. She was on her way home and said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing as she approached the Stonewall exit of Interstate 49.
The big rig drivers had traffic backed up as they swerved back and forth in front of each other as one tried to stop the other. Other motorists had to stop, while others took the exit onto Highway 3276.
Finally, Hendrix, the driver of the box trailer, stopped in the right travel lane and got out. His legs can barely be seen in the video as Martinez dodges around him.
Wilson said one truck was hit by the other almost causing a crash before the fight-on-wheels began.
The video greatly assisted in identifying the drivers. "We also greatly appreciate the many residents online who have shown support and faith in our ability to identify, locate, and make an arrest on these individuals," Richardson said.
However, it is concerning, Richardson said, that the sheriff's office did not receive any calls regarding the incident at the time it was taking place. Deputies may not be at the scene of such a random incident, but they can usually respond within mere seconds, he said.
"Instead, our office was repeatedly tagged in comments and posts of the video after office hours and well into the night," Richardson added.
He made note the DPSO social media is monitored by one person and that usually doesn't happen after hours or on weekends.
Richardson said social media such as Facebook or Messenger should not be used as a middleman to inform DPSO of a crime or to report a crime. Calls should always be made to the office to speak with a dispatcher. Emergency calls should be made to 911.
"When time is of the essence in saving lives, we cannot rely or depend on social media to take its time in notifying us of a message. So please, be sure that you are reporting crimes through the proper channels to ensure a swift and efficient response," Richardson said.