STONEWALL, La. - Incredible video captured Tuesday evening of the drivers of two 18-wheelers battling it out on a busy interstate.
Kristin Hill Wilson of Grand Cane couldn’t believe what she was seeing as she approached the Stonewall exit of I-49.
The big rig drivers had traffic backed up as they weaved back and forth in front of each other as one tried to stop the other.
Finally the driver of the rig with the green trailer stopped and got out. His legs can barely be seen in the video as the other driver dodges around him.
Kristin said one truck was hit by the other almost causing a crash before the fight-on-wheels began.