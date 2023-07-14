BOSSIER CITY, La. - Local drivers need to be aware of closures beginning Friday.
Starting at 6 a.m., the eastbound right lane of I-20 ahead of exit 33 in Haughton/Fillmore will be closed for construction to extend the length of the exit ramp. That'll last until 5 a.m. Monday. Exit 33 will remain open during the work. An alternate route will be exit 26 (Racetrack) to I-220 westbound, to exit 17a (US Hwy. 80).
DOTD is also closing a bridge on LA Hwy. 157 over Bodcau Bayou starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday. It will be closed for piling repair through Tuesday afternoon. All vehicles will need to detour using alternate routes US Hwy. 371 and LA Hwy. 528.