SHREVEPORT, La. - Centenary will serve as the site host for Northwest Louisiana’s first regional career fair in seven years on Friday, partnering with Louisiana State University-Shreveport, Bossier Parish Community College, Southern University Shreveport, the Louisiana Workforce Development Commission, and the City of Shreveport to welcome employers to the event at the Centenary Fitness Center. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is free for job-seeking students, continuing education and workforce students, and alumni to attend.
“Centenary is very excited to be the host site of this regional event,” said Debbie Bury, director of career services and internships at Centenary. “Having the opportunity to meet face-to-face with employers and recruiters is the primary benefit for our students, but it also allows them to see the wide variety of career possibilities in the NW LA region. We have had a tremendous response to the event, and look forward to welcoming these guests to our campus.”
The career fair is a “browse” event that will allow students and job seekers to learn about and interact with a wide variety of employers and recruiters. Employers and recruiters will use the career fair as an opportunity to provide job-seeking students, continuing education and workforce students, and alumni with details about specific job and internship openings and to schedule interviews.
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event at centenary.edu/regionalcareerfair and also to bring several copies of their resumes to leave with potential employers. A list of participating employers and recruiters will be updated at centenary.edu/regionalcareerfair.
Parking for the Regional Career Fair will be available in the Smith Building lot, along Woodlawn Avenue, and behind the Gold Dome.